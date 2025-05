Palestinian president arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun, and other senior officials.

During his three-day trip, Abbas is expected to discuss with Lebanese officials a host of issues of mutual concern, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported.

Lebanese media said the issue of Palestinian weapons in refugee camps will be among the topics on the agenda during Abbas' visit.