Israel targets power generators to paralyze Gaza hospitals: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry accused Israel on Wednesday of deliberately targeting power generators to paralyze hospitals in the war-torn territory.

A ministry statement said that Israeli forces bombed three generators and fuel tanks at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

"The health situation in northern Gaza is now catastrophic after the Indonesian Hospital went out of service," the ministry said.

"The (Israeli) occupation aims to destroy electromechanical systems to put more hospitals out of service," it warned.

The ministry said that all hospitals across Gaza face severe shortages of spare parts and lubricants needed to keep generators running.

"Hospitals are running on limited fuel reserves, threatening the continued provision of emergency medical care to the wounded and sick," it warned.

The ministry called for pressure on Israel to bring in electric generators and increase fuel supplies to help maintain healthcare services in the enclave.

Since launching its assault on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army has repeatedly targeted hospitals, rendering most facilities nonfunctional, according to Palestinian and UN reports.

Out of 38 hospitals in Gaza, only 19 are still operating, albeit partially, including eight public and 11 private hospitals, the Gaza Health Ministry said. In addition, nine field hospitals provide emergency services amid the Israeli onslaught.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





