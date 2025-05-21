Gaza death toll nears 53,700 as Israel kills 82 more Palestinians

At least 53,655 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 82 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 262 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 121,950 in the Israeli onslaught.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

Israel abandoned a ceasefire with Hamas in March, two months after it took effect, and has intensified its offensive in Gaza in recent days, expanding ground operations and carrying out massive airstrikes.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





