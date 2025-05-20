OVER 60 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN ISRAELS CONTINUED DEADLY ATTACKS ACROSS GAZA: REPORT

A man stands amid the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on May 20, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Over 60 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in continued Israeli deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip since early Tuesday, targeting homes, tents, and schools sheltering displaced people, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Most of the deadly attacks were concentrated in Gaza's central area, including 12 killed in an airstrike on a home for the "Abu Samra" family in the Deir al-Balah city, Wafa said.

Another airstrike in the western Nuseirat refugee camp left 15 people killed, it also reported.

Meanwhile, the local Al-Aqsa radio reported that nine people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, while still missing people are under the rubble.

Several more victims were killed in Israeli strikes and artillery shelling on areas in Gaza City and in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian broadcaster added.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a broad ground offensive in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.