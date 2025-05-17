Hamas confirms new Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel in Qatar

Hamas confirmed a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel was underway in Qatar's Doha, group official Taher al-Nono told Reuters.



He said both sides were discussing all issues without "pre-conditions".



Nono said Hamas was "keen to exert all the effort needed" to help mediators make the negotiations a success, adding there was "no certain offer on the table".



The negotiations come despite Israel preparing to expand operations in the Gaza Strip as they seek "operational control" in some areas of the war-torn enclave.



The return to negotiations also comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ended a Middle East tour on Friday with no apparent progress towards a new ceasefire, although he acknowledged Gaza's growing hunger crisis and the need for aid deliveries.



