Gaza death toll nears 53,300 as Israel continues its genocidal war

At least 53,272 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said 153 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 459 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 120,673.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Since March 2, Israel has blocked all food, water, and medicine from entering Gaza, creating a man-made crisis, with humanitarian organizations saying people are at risk of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





