41 more Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes on homes, tents across Gaza

At least 41 Palestinians were killed in another deadly night as Israeli army warplanes struck several homes and tents for displaced people across the war-devastated Gaza Strip, local sources reported on Thursday.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a series of Israeli strikes around dawn on homes and tents in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, left 36 people killed, including women and children.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa also quoted medical sources as saying that five people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Since October 2023 the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.