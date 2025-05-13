Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

A person inspects Nasser Hospital a part of which was damaged in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, according to Gaza Health Ministry, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

An Israeli delegation arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday to hold negotiations on a potential agreement for a hostage exchange and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth daily, the delegation includes the deputy head of the Shin Bet security service, known only as S., hostage affairs envoy Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign affairs adviser Ophir Falk, and representatives from Mossad and Israeli military intelligence.

The ceasefire negotiations come as US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his first Middle East tour since taking office in January.

His tour includes stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.