Israeli army kills 8 Palestinians in renewed airstrikes in Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said.

A medical source said three family members lost their lives in Israeli shelling of a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

A young Palestinian also died of his wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Another civilian was killed and two others were injured in a drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medics said.

One more Palestinian was injured in a similar strike in the Bureij refugee camp.

Two more people were killed, including a journalist, in Israeli bombardment of the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Gaza's Interior Ministry also said that a police commander was killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis at dawn.

The Israeli artillery repeatedly shelled the Al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods of eastern Gaza City amid intense gunfire from military vehicles, according to witnesses.

Meanwhile, the army continued its systematic home demolitions in eastern Gaza City and Rafah in southern Gaza, witnesses said.

Nearly 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





