15 Killed, including children, in Israeli strike on Jabalia school shelter

The Israeli army early Monday killed at least 15 Palestinians and injured others in a single airstrike that targeted a school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia, the northern Gaza Strip.

Five children were among the victims killed in the Israeli airstrike on the displacement shelter, according to medical sources.

Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli warplane struck the second floor of the Fatima Bint Asad School in Jabalia, which is home to hundreds of displaced people.

A number of casualties have been also reported from an Israeli strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip, while the health authorities have yet to confirm the casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army blew up more homes in the eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeastern Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Late Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that his army continues to destroy homes in Gaza to prevent Palestinians from returning and to force them to emigrate.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





