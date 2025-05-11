Israeli kills 10 Palestinians including 5 children in southern Gaza

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least 10 Palestinians including five children were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli attacks targeting displaced civilians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu that four Palestinians including two children were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone bombed a tent west of the city.

Another strike targeted a second tent near the city of Asdaa in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Khan Younis, killing four more people, including two children.

A separate attack on a third tent in the same area killed a child from the Fahjan family while a young man was killed in a drone strike on a nearby bicycle, according to Palestinian medics.

Eyewitnesses said eastern Khan Younis, especially the town of Abasan al-Kabira, was subjected to intense Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire.

Separately, in Gaza City, the Israeli army continued demolishing residential buildings in eastern neighborhoods amid ongoing airstrikes and artillery fire on the Al-Tuffah district.

Two Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia, northern Gaza, according to local medics.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.