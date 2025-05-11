Israel destroys only quarter of Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza: Israeli media

The Israeli army has destroyed only around 25% of Hamas' underground tunnel network in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, Israeli media claimed on Sunday.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing Israeli military officials, said there is growing concern over alleged efforts by Hamas to reconstruct and expand its tunnel infrastructure in the enclave.

"Hamas continues to build new tunnels and expand existing ones," the officials claimed, citing difficulties in fully locating and destroying the extensive underground network.

According to KAN, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met on Friday with four recently released Israeli captives from Gaza, who told him that they could hear Israeli soldiers moving above them when they were underground.

KAN said the Israeli army has only destroyed a quarter of the tunnels, with military commanders worried about Hamas fighters continuing to use the remaining network to ambush Israeli troops.

There was no comment from Hamas on the Israeli media report.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 52,800 Palestinians since October 2023, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.