'Hunger never seen before' grips Gaza, UNRWA warns

A girl reacts, as Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Hunger in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Thursday, describing the situation as "hunger never seen before."

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," the UNRWA said on X, as the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen under the ongoing siege and hostilities.

The agency called for immediate action, urging all parties to lift the blockade, allow the unrestricted flow of humanitarian supplies, and resume the ceasefire. It also reiterated demands for the release of hostages.

"Hunger in Gaza is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade," it stated.

The conflict has devastated essential services and supply lines, leaving hundreds of thousands at risk of famine as humanitarian aid to the enclave is on pause by Israel since March 2.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.