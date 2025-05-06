ISRAELS FAR-RIGHT MINISTER SMOTRICH WANTS TOTAL GAZA DESTRUCTION

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right finance minister, said on Tuesday that for him an Israeli victory in Gaza would mean its complete destruction and the displacement of its residents.



Speaking at a settler conference in the West Bank, Smotrich responded to a question about what victory in the Gaza war would look like for him.



"Gaza completely destroyed," he said. Smotrich further stated that residents should be concentrated in a "humanitarian zone" in the far south of the coastal strip, south of the former Israeli settlement of Morag. From there, they should leave Gaza in large numbers and move to other countries.





The Israeli government has instructed the army to capture the Gaza Strip and maintain a long-term occupation. Tens of thousands of reservists are being mobilized for the large-scale offensive.



According to government sources, the plan also includes moving the Palestinian population from the north to the south of the territory.



However, far-right politicians like Smotrich are also pushing for the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza, which Israel withdrew from 20 years ago.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed more than 2,500 people and injured over 6,700 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









