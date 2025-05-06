 Contact Us
News Middle East Gaza death toll tops 52,600 as Israel kills 48 more Palestinians

As of Tuesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza stated that the death toll among Palestinians in Israel's ongoing war since October 2023 has risen to at least 52,615.

Published May 06,2025
A ministry statement said that 48 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 142 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 118,752 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed more than 2,500 people and injured over 6,700 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.