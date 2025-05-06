France ‘firmly’ condemns Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza Strip

French foreign minister "firmly" condemned on Tuesday Israel's new plan to fully occupy Gaza Strip.

"It is a very firm condemnation, because it goes against international law," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to the broadcaster RTL.

Barrot noted that Israel's recently announced plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip and take control of all humanitarian aid is "not acceptable."

"The urgent priority is, of course, a ceasefire, but also the massive and unhindered access of humanitarian aid, because the Gaza Strip—the Palestinians living there—are lacking in a dramatic way," he added.

Barrot reaffirmed that they are working to defend the international humanitarian law alongside other countries.

"Even when there is war, we respect a certain number of rules: we do not target civilians, we do not attack humanitarian workers, and we ensure that humanitarian aid can always reach the people," he said, reiterating the need to respect the "integrity" of laws of war.

Barrot further highlighted the risk of famine in Gaza, calling for an access to humanitarian aid.

"France calls on Israel to implement a ceasefire, to allow humanitarian aid to reach the population within the enclave of Gaza," he added.

Barrot also confirmed that France could recognize the State of Palestine once the other countries do the same and commitments are made.





