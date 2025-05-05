Israeli strikes across Gaza leave 20 Palestinians killed, dozens injured

The Israeli army has killed at least 20 more Palestinians in fresh strikes across the Gaza Strip since early Monday as the genocide continues unabated.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted medical sources as saying that 15 people were killed and 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Al-Karama area, northwestern Gaza City.

Four others were killed and five injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Salateen neighborhood of Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa added.

One more victim was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of civilians in the eastern area of Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army's demolition operations against Palestinian homes and buildings were reported in different areas of eastern Gaza City and in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip.

Over 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





