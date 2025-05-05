Israel approves Gaza aid plan suing private security: Reports

Israeli media on Monday reported that the Israeli Cabinet approved Sunday night an aid delivery plan for people in war-torn Gaza through private security contractors based on handing over aid boxes to individuals.

The Times of Israel news portal quoted officials as saying that the approved plan keeps away the Israeli army from the aid box delivery to individuals in Gaza while providing an outer layer of security for the private contractors and international organizations handing out the aid boxes.

The new plan, which has no official date for implementation, was approved by all Cabinet members except hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Washington Post also reported that the plan would involve American security contractors, and would be put into motion before the end of the month, possibly as soon as President Donald Trump's visit to the region in mid-May.

The Israeli plan, however, has been rejected by the UN and dozens of international aid groups, saying it runs against humanitarian principles, is logistically unworkable, and could put Palestinian civilians and staffers in harm's way.

The UN Humanitarian Country Team in Gaza on Sunday night said it "can only support plans that respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality."

Over 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



