Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian town, uproot 100 olive trees in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers cut down nearly 100 olive trees belonging to Palestinian farmers in Ramallah, May 5, 2025 (AA Photo)

Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted 100 olive trees in the West Bank on Monday, in the latest assaults on Palestinians in the occupied territory, locals said.

"The uprooted trees were over 12 years old," Mostafa Abu al-Zalaf, a Palestinian farmer in the town of Turmus Aya, northeast of Ramallah, told Anadolu.

He said the Palestinian town has been repeatedly attacked by illegal settlers under protection from the Israeli army.

"The Israeli army is carrying out genocide in the West Bank in parallel with its war on Gaza," the farmer said.

Data from the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that the Israeli army and illegal Israeli settlers launched 1,693 assaults on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank last month, of which 341 assaults were carried out by illegal settlers.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.