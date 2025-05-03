14 Palestinians, including infant, killed in Israeli attacks on southern Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians, including an infant, were killed early Saturday in multiple Israeli attacks across the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source told Anadolu that 11 people were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Bayram family in the city of Khan Younis.

Elsewhere in the same city, a Palestinian infant was killed when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced people near the city of Asdaa, west of Khan Younis.

In two separate airstrikes, two more Palestinians, including a woman, were killed when Israeli jets targeted tents in the Al-Mahatta area and Bani Suheila town, both of which were sheltering families displaced from earlier bombardments.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened fire in the vicinity of the Morag axis, a key separation line between Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







