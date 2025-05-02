Syria condemns Israeli strike near presidential palace in Damascus as 'dangerous escalation'

This aerial photo shows the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus' Mount Qasyoun on May 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Syria on Friday strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area near the presidential palace in the capital Damascus as a "dangerous escalation" and a direct assault on the country's sovereignty and state institutions.

"The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the bombing that targeted the presidential palace area by the Israeli occupation (forces), which constitutes a serious escalation against the institutions of the state and its sovereignty," said the Syrian Presidency in a statement.

It called on the international community and Arab nations to "unify their stance and fully support Syria against these assaults in a manner that ensures the protection of Arab nations' rights in confronting Israeli aggression."

Syria emphasized that such attacks aimed at undermining its unity and territorial integrity "would not break the resolve of the Syrian people or halt the government's efforts toward stability and peace."

Syria further warned that the strike reflects "reckless moves aimed at deepening the country's security crises and destabilizing national unity."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus. Israeli officials said the strike served as a "warning message" to Syria's leadership.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused Israel of exploiting sectarian groups, including the Druze minority, to justify intervention in the country's internal affairs.

Damascus maintains that all Syrians, regardless of sect, enjoy equal rights under the constitution.

Israel has intensified its aerial attacks on Syria in recent months, often citing threats from Iranian-linked groups operating in the country.