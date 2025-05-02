3 CIVILIANS INJURED IN US AIRSTRIKE ON YEMENS CAPITAL: HOUTHIS

A man walks on the rubble of a building destroyed by U.S. air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen April 27, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Houthi group announced on Friday that three civilians were injured in an overnight US airstrike on Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The Ministry of Health of the Houthi-controlled government, which is not internationally recognized, issued a statement confirming the late Thursday night attack and casualties.

The Houthi statement condemned the US airstrike as a "flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions."

On Wednesday, the Houthi group claimed that the US had carried out 1,300 airstrikes and naval bombardments on Yemen since mid-March, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

In mid-March, the US resumed airstrikes against Yemen following President Donald Trump's orders to launch a "major attack" on Houthi forces.

However, the group ignored Trump's threats and responded by resuming missile and drone strikes on Israeli sites and vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's ongoing assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Houthi group claimed to have successfully targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the strike hit its intended target.

The Israeli army initially denied the claim, saying it had successfully intercepted the missile, but later admitted that a second missile launched from Yemen had targeted northern Israel.

Massive explosions were heard as air defense systems engaged the projectile, with some blasts reported as far as central Israel, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

According to Israel's Channel 13, the Houthis have launched 25 missiles toward Israel since the Israeli army resumed its offensive on Gaza in mid-March. Of those, three reportedly targeted northern Israel.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.