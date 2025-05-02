10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed, including seven members of a single family, and others were injured Friday in a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The deadliest attack took place in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, where seven members of the Abu Zina family were killed when their home was hit by an Israeli missile strike, medical sources told Anadolu.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City, two Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli forces bombed a house.

Meanwhile, drone fire targeted residential homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the eastern part of the city.

In the southern strip, a young man succumbed to injuries sustained a few days earlier when his home in the Qizan al-Najjar area of Khan Younis was struck by Israeli shelling.

Additionally, three Palestinians were injured in the city's Sheikh Nasser neighborhood when a helicopter strike hit an apartment.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces continued to demolish large parts of Rafah at the southern end of the strip.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





