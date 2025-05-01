Israeli army kills 7 Palestinians in strikes across Gaza

Seven people were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday amid its ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and others injured in a fresh airstrike in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the central Gaza Strip, one Palestinian was also killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane struck a home in city of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source.

The source added that three Palestinian farmers were killed when an Israeli drone hit a farm in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





