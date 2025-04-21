Israel faces backlash over ban on Gaza victims' photos at protests

Israel is preventing the display of photos of Palestinian children killed in Gaza during protests to hide the events there from the public.

The civil society organization Standing Together, founded by Israeli and Arab activists, announced that they had received a warning from Israeli police not to carry photos of children killed in Gaza during airstrikes at demonstrations.

In a post on the group's X (formerly Twitter) account, they stated:

"Tel Aviv police informed us that at the anti-war protest we will hold on Thursday, we are prohibited from carrying photos of Palestinian children killed in the air force bombings in Gaza."

Police also reportedly warned that banners and posters containing the word "genocide" would not be allowed.

The post noted that following public pressure, police stepped back from their decision, adding: "We will not be silenced."

Alon Lee Green, one of the leaders of Standing Together, also shared a post asking:

"Does the Israeli police really think it can hide the truth about what's happening in Gaza?"

Green said they would hang more posters with photos of Palestinian children killed in Israeli attacks all over the country in response to the police warning, and they would not give up the fight against the war.

The group also launched a campaign to fill billboard spaces throughout the Gush Dan region (Tel Aviv and surrounding cities) with photos of Palestinian children killed in Gaza.