10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes, displacement tents across Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed early Sunday as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip targeted residential homes and tents sheltering displaced families, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

Nine people, including women and children, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a home belonging to the Darwish family in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical officials told Anadolu.

In the south of the enclave, an Israeli drone targeted a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing a Palestinian woman and injuring four others, including children.

The Civil Defense in Gaza confirmed that its teams retrieved the woman's body and evacuated several wounded children and elderly victims from the site.

Elsewhere in Khan Younis, Israeli warplanes struck a house in the Al-Farahin neighborhood of Abasan al-Kabira, though no information was immediately available regarding casualties, according to eyewitnesses.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli naval forces opened fire on the city's coastline, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, in eastern Gaza City, Israeli forces demolished several residential buildings, further displacing residents.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.