Israeli airstrike kills unborn baby in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike Thursday in the Gaza Strip killed a 4-month-old fetus in its mother's womb as it targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, reports said.

The strike hit tents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza where displaced families had taken refuge, according to social media posts.

Amani Abu al-Ras, who was four months pregnant, was critically injured.

Her husband, Mahmoud Abu al-Ras, and one of their children also died in the attack.

The strike killed 11 members of the Abu al-Ras family.

The Israeli army killed at least 45 Palestinians on Thursday during intensified air, drone and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip amid its ongoing genocide, according to Palestinian medical sources, civil defense teams and witnesses.