Israel moves to dismiss military doctors who signed petition for end to Gaza war, return of hostages

Displaced Palestinians walk about the debris inside a building, part of the heavily damaged Islamic University campus where they took refuge, in Gaza City on April 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army has begun punitive actions against reserve military doctors who signed a petition demanding the return of hostages from Gaza and the ending of the war in the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the signatories said that the Medical Corps has started measures to deter and isolate those who endorsed the letter.

Senior officials in the corps have been calling reserve doctors individually, urging them to withdraw their signatures or be dismissed.

At least one woman doctor who signed the petition has already been dismissed from service in an Air Force medical unit, the statement said.

The move comes amid growing domestic dissent over the war in Gaza, as thousands of reservists, civilians, artists, and army veterans called on the government to prioritize a hostage-release deal over the war.