Israeli premier says ‘intensive talks’ underway on Gaza hostage deal as public pressure mounts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that "intense talks" are underway to secure the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, as public pressure mounts following his decision to abandon a ceasefire agreement and resume the war, according to a statement from his office reported by the Maariv newspaper.

It came shortly after Hamas revealed it is reviewing a new ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal submitted by mediators, the group said in a statement.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States brokered a phased ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in January, which Israel violated by unilaterally restarting the war in March, the daily noted.

Netanyahu held calls with the mothers of three hostages -- Tamir Nimrodi, Avinatan Or and Eitan Horn -- detailing efforts to bring them home and confirming the talks, his office said.

He vowed to secure the return of all hostages, "whether alive or dead," according to the statement.

The remarks follow a surge in public demand, with thousands of reservists and civilians from various sectors joining a petition campaign in the last 48 hours that urged the government to prioritize the release of the hostages, even if it means ending the war.

Israel estimates 59 hostages remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are alive, while more than 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, facing torture, starvation and medical neglect that have led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Hamas announced Monday it is reviewing a mediator proposal on a ceasefire and prisoner swap, stating that its leadership is studying it "with high national responsibility" and will respond promptly after consultations.

The group reiterated its demand for any agreement to include a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a genuine prisoner exchange, reconstruction of war-torn areas and an end to the blockade on Palestinians.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.