At least 1,700 Israeli artists, cultural figures sign petitions calling for return of hostages, end to Gaza war

Some 1,700 Israeli artists and cultural figures have signed urgent petitions calling on the government to prioritize the release of Israelis held in the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Tuesday.

According to an Anadolu count, nearly 3,500 army veterans and active-duty soldiers have signed petitions for a ceasefire in Gaza since April 10, representing different units, brigades, elite forces, intelligence units, and intelligence graduates.

Several former top army commanders have joined the petitions, including former army chiefs Dan Halutz and Ehud Barak, who was also a prime minister.