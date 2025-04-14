5 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on home in Khan Younis

Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Monday morning, according to the official Palestinian news agency, as Israel's genocidal war continued.

Quoting medical sources, the Wafa news agency reported that one Palestinian fisherman was also injured as the Israeli gunboats opened fire on the fishing boats off the Rafah coast.

It added that the Israeli artillery continued to hit the eastern areas of Gaza City, including the Zeitoun neighborhood and the Sha'af area.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.