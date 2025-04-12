Houthi group announces firing 2 combat drones against Israeli targets

The Yemeni Houthi group announced the firing of two combat drones toward Israeli targets late Friday

The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech that the drones were fired toward two targets "in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv)."

He vowed to continue operations against Israel in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocide.

An Israeli military statement, meanwhile, claimed that its air defenses shot down a drone near the Dead Sea area. While it did not mention a second drone, Israeli media said it did not reach Israel.

And the Jordanian army reported a fire in central Jordan that was caused by debris from an unidentified drone that entered Jordanian airspace.

A statement, however, did not specify from where the drone was fired, which coincided with the Houthi firing announcement.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 51,000 victims in a brutal onslaught.

The airstrike campaign started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships because of Israel's blocking aid from entering Gaza in early March after Tel Aviv broke a ceasefire signed in January with Hamas.









