Gaza death toll tops 50,900 after Israeli army kills 26 more Palestinians

The latest Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 26 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll in its genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,912, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said another 106 injured were taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of wounded in the onslaught to 115,981.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them, the statement added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gaza had become a "killing field" because Israel has continued to block aid.

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have reopened," he told journalists.





