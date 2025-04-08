Thousands of Egyptians rally near Gaza border to support Palestinians, reject displacement

Thousands of Egyptians gathered on Tuesday along the road leading to the northeastern city of Arish near the Gaza Strip in a show of support for Palestinians and rejection of their forced displacement.

The mass protest coincided with a visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to Arish, the capital of North Sinai province.

Protesters raised Egyptian and Palestinian flags, along with banners in Arabic, English, and French supporting the Palestinian cause and Gaza, as shown in live footage broadcast by Egyptian state media.

"No to displacement," "No to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause," "We all stand with the Palestinian cause," and "Gaza is a red line," read banners waved by protesters, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Protesters also chanted slogans rejecting plans for displacing Palestinians from their land and condemning Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed over 1,400 people, injured over 3,600 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







