Syrian president chairs 1st meeting of new government

Syria's president on Monday presided over the first meeting of the country's new government in the capital Damascus, an official statement said.

"President Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa chairs the first meeting of the government to discuss the priorities of governmental work in the next phase," the presidency said on X.

On March 29, Ahmad al-Sharaa announced the new government lineup of 23 Cabinet ministers, including one woman. Five previously served in the transitional government formed last December.

Sharaa earlier Monday appointed Abdelkader Husrieh governor of the Syrian Central Bank, according to an official statement.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, on Jan. 29 was declared president for a transitional period.