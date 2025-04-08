Syria orders restructure of its embassies, diplomatic missions

Syria has begun restructuring its embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Tuesday.

"Under the directives of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, we have begun restructuring our embassies and diplomatic missions," Shaibani said on the official X account.

He said the decision was taken "to ensure honorable representation of the Syrian Arab Republic and the provision of distinguished services to Syrian citizens abroad."

According to the foreign ministry, Syria has 60 embassies across 60 countries on six continents, in addition to consulates in many states around the world.

The Syrian decision to restructure its diplomatic missions follows the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.