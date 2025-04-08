Israeli, Palestinian students protest at Hebrew University to demand end to Gaza war

Scores of Israeli and Palestinian students on Tuesday demonstrated at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem against Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip.

According to an Anadolu reporter, protesters wore black T-shirts and raised banners denouncing the Israeli onslaught and calling for its end.

"Stop genocide" and "Stop bombing journalists," read banners waved by protesters.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

"We joined the vigil led by Palestinian student movements at the Hebrew University against the genocide in Gaza," Israeli group Free Jerusalem said in a statement on X.

"The university tried to prevent the protest from taking place and to threaten those who would participate. Yet we're here because opposing genocide is a duty," it added.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,400 people, injured over 3,600 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.