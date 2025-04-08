Israel orders closure of UNRWA-run school in occupied East Jerusalem

Israel decided to shut down a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces raided the UNRWA girls' school in the Shu'fat refugee camp in East Jerusalem and handed a military order requiring the closure of the school as of May 8.

Under the order, no one will be allowed to enter the school building after May 8, including principals, teachers, and other staff.

"Any violation of the order would be considered a criminal offense," the order says.

Israel cited the lack of a license to open a school and did not specify for how long the school will remain closed.

There was no immediate comment from UNRWA or Israel on the report.

In October 2024, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed two laws banning UNRWA's operations in Israel and areas under its occupation and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency. The laws took effect on Jan. 30.

Israel alleges that UNRWA employees were involved in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, a charge vehemently denied by the UN agency.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.