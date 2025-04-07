Gaza death toll passes 50,700 amid unabated Israeli attacks

At least 57 more Palestinians were killed in latest Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,752, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said another 137 injured were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 115,475.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, the ministry added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed at least 1,391 people and injured 3,434 others, breaching the January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





