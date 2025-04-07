10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, including journalist

The Israeli army has killed at least 10 Palestinians in a series of strikes across the Gaza Strip since early Monday, including a journalist.

A medical source told Anadolu that the Israeli army struck a tent for journalists near the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, killing a journalist and another civilian, and injuring nine other journalists, including some in critical condition.

The journalist victim was identified as Helmi Al-Faqawi, according to local sources.

Israeli airstrikes on two homes in western Deir Al-Balah city, the central Gaza Strip, left two people killed and others injured.

Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of people in the Zeitoun neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that another drone strike in the Al-Juron area in northern Gaza City left one Palestinian killed.

Two others were killed in an Israeli strike on Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip along with others injured, Wafa also said.

Israel resumed its deadly attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire that took effect in January.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





