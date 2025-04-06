Illegal Israeli settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection

Illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, witnesses said.

The settlers entered the flashpoint site under heavy police protection as Israeli police personnel were seen stationed inside the compound, they added.

Illegal Israeli settlers intensified their intrusions into the Al-Aqsa complex ahead of the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which starts on April 12.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times last month, when Muslims celebrated the holy month of Ramadan.

Figures released by the Jerusalem governor showed that 13,064 illegal settlers had stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.







