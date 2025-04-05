Israel claims to intercept drone 'from the east'

The Israeli army claimed Friday to have intercepted a drone that was fired on Israel from the eastern direction.

An Israeli military statement said its air defenses intercepted a drone launched "from the east," without specifying its origin.

No air-raid sirens were activated in Israel, as the drone was downed in the southern part of the country.

While no group claimed responsibility, Israeli media cited military sources as estimating that the launch was likely from Yemen.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis in Yemen and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 50,600 victims have been killed in a brutal Israeli onslaught.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, but resumed the offensive after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.









