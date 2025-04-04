Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas leader in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that it had killed Hassan Farhat, the commander of Hamas' Western Sector in Lebanon, in an airstrike on the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the attack, which took place Thursday night, targeted Farhat, who was accused of "orchestrating several attacks against Israeli forces."

Farhat was allegedly responsible for "launching rocket attacks towards the Israeli city of Safed on Feb. 14, 2024, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to several others," he added.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that an "Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Sidon early this morning killed three individuals," without giving further details.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,364 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 117 fatalities and more than 363 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





