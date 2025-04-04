Israeli airstrikes target town in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army launched three airstrikes late Thursday targeting the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of a ceasefire agreement in place with the Hezbollah group since Nov. 27.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that "Israeli aircraft carried out three airstrikes targeting prefabricated structures in the town of Naqoura in Tyre district."

It said emergency and civil defense teams rushed to the targeted site, but no casualties were reported.

The report added that Israeli helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly over Naqoura, extending to the town of Labouneh.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,364 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 117 fatalities and more than 363 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.



