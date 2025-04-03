New Israeli airstrikes pummel Damascus countryside

The Israeli army launched airstrikes Thursday targeting the vicinity of the city of Al-Kiswah in the countryside of Damascus, the Syrian News Agency SANA reported.

The news outlet did not provide details on the outcome of the strikes, and as of 1735GMT, there has been no immediate comment from Israel.

The assault comes one day after Israeli airstrikes targeted the provinces of Hama, Homs, and the Damascus countryside, along with a ground incursion into the Daraa Governorate, which resulted in casualties for Syria.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the regime's fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.