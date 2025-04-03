Netanyahu arrives in Budapest, despite ICC arrest warrant over Gaza war crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early Thursday arrived in the Hungarian capital Budapest on an official visit, defying an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza.

According to the Israel National News website, Netanyahu, escorted by his wife Sara, started a four-day state visit to the European country.

Details on his schedule in Hungary are yet to be announced, however, he is expected to meet with the country's top officials.

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary marks the first time he has stepped foot on European soil since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him in November last year over accusations of war crimes in Gaza.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, called on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu if he travels to the country and hand him over to the ICC.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in Gaza, where it has killed more than 50,400 people since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas.





