Lebanon urges pressure on Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Lebanon called on Thursday for international pressure on Israel to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.

The appeal came during a meeting between Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Stefano Sannino, the European Commission's Director-General for the Middle East and North Africa, who led an EU delegation.

Rajji emphasized "Lebanon's strong rejection of Israel's ongoing aggression, its daily attacks in the south, and its renewed targeting of the capital, Beirut," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He reiterated demands for the EU and the international community to press Israel "to withdraw from all Lebanese territories it occupies, stop its attacks and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, and comply with the ceasefire declaration and UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, a de facto border, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,364 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 117 fatalities and more than 363 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.