At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced Gazans

At least 19 people were killed, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City on Thursday evening, a medical source said.

Scores of people were also injured in the attack that targeted the Dar Al-Arqam School, where hundreds of civilians have taken refuge in the Tuffah neighborhood, the source added.

The attack was the latest in a renewed assault that has killed more than 1,160 victims and injured over 2,700 since March 18, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.