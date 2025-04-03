 Contact Us
At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced Gazans

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 03,2025
At least 19 people were killed, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City on Thursday evening, a medical source said.

Scores of people were also injured in the attack that targeted the Dar Al-Arqam School, where hundreds of civilians have taken refuge in the Tuffah neighborhood, the source added.

The attack was the latest in a renewed assault that has killed more than 1,160 victims and injured over 2,700 since March 18, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.