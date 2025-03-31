News Middle East Netanyahu picks new Shin Bet chief despite pending court ruling

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a new head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, despite fierce protests over the dismissal of its current chief and a pending decision at the Supreme Court.



The prime minister's office announced on Monday that retired Navy commander Eli Sharvit had been picked to replace Ronen Bar.



Netanyahu's decision to remove Bar earlier this month triggered mass demonstrations. The Supreme Court has since issued a temporary injunction suspending his dismissal as it weighs the move's legality.



Netanyahu cited a "lack of trust" in Bar as the reason for his removal, amid long-standing tensions between the two.



The Shin Bet is currently investigating close associates of Netanyahu for alleged ties to Qatar, which has been mediating indirect negotiations with Hamas. While Qatar plays a key diplomatic role, it is also known for its support of the militant group.



Netanyahu also faced criticism following an internal Shin Bet investigation into security failures that allowed the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which led to the ongoing war in Gaza.



Despite the court's injunction, the Supreme Court permitted the government to interview potential successors, the Times of Israel reported. Netanyahu interviewed seven candidates, and Sharvit's nomination will now be reviewed by a committee before being submitted for Cabinet approval.









