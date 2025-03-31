Israel outlines ‘four fundamental differences’ with Hamas on Gaza ceasefire terms

Israel has outlined what it calls "four fundamental differences" with the Palestinian group Hamas over proposals to renew the ceasefire in Gaza, which collapsed after Israel resumed military operations on March 18.

According to informed sources cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN, both sides disagree on when to begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire deal originally signed on Jan. 19, which was supposed to lead to a permanent end to hostilities.

The second point of contention centers on Hamas' demand for the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails — a condition Israel rejects.

Third, Hamas is calling for a full Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip as part of any deal. Israel has refused to accept this term.

The fourth major difference involves Hamas' insistence that Israel commit to not resuming the war, along with international guarantees to uphold this commitment. Tel Aviv has also rejected this demand.

Egypt and Qatar, acting as key mediators, continue efforts to broker a renewed agreement that would halt Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.

While Hamas fulfilled all its obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel violated the ceasefire regularly and did not abide by its commitments under the ceasefire's first phase including the withdrawal from agreed-upon areas in Gaza and also blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in early March.

The Israeli army also launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 1,000 people since then, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Overall, more than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.